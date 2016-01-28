Senior Driving Testing: A Cautionary Tale

On that occasion, he was asked to have his eyes tested by his own optometrist and issued a temporary driver’s licence until the result was received and accepted at Ministry headquarters. Problem solved. He continued driving safely until the next testing point.

After 80, Ontario seniors are issued a driver’s licence for two years only and reissue is subject to passing the Ministry testing program.The testing system changed in April 2014. The driving knowledge component has been replaced by a cognitive test (which has sparked some controversy and is being challenged as faulty). The questions now involve drawing a clock face and crossing letters off a list.The lecture and the vision test remain.

Once more, my husband had no trouble with the written component or sitting through the lecture. Once more, he hit a roadblock with the vision test, although, as advised by the Ministry, he had had his eyes tested by his optometrist within the allotted time period before the test and she had verified that he met the safe-driving requirement.

Because of the details she provided about her test results, the Ministry tester still insisted my husband take another eye test on site.As he is still monocular, he still did not meet the binocular testing level. The tester said a medical review would be required. Once a medical review is called for, no temporary licence is is- sued.

He was mailed a formal suspension of his driver’s licence, while the medical review was underway. This, he was told, would take 30 business days. That translates to six weeks in real time. Partway through this period (after he contacted his MPP) he received notice he should go for another vision test with his optometrist. The package of information was un- clear about whether he also needed his physician to sign a medical review form. To avoid further delay should this be called for — every new requirement sends the 30-day/six-week clock back to the beginning — he arranged for his GP to sign him off as well.

According to both his optometrist and his doctor, he is fit to drive. But, until he hears from the Ministry of Transportation, he may not get behind the wheel. And that, he says, has made him feel his age more than any age-related health issue ever could. Just as the new driver in his or her teens is thrilled to have access to wheels, so the senior whose independence is snatched away is correspondingly depressed.

It is likely my husband’s driving privileges will be reinstated after Ministry officials finally complete the medical review — this time. But, un- less his handicap is accommodated (and government authorities do have a duty to accommodate), his problem could recur next year. (After a call for medical review,the vision test requirement must be repeated annually.)