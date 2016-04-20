Worth The Drive: Westport’s Grist Mill Gallery

Westport’s Grist Mill Gallery Opening May 21st

If you love art and day trips or weekend getaways, head to beautiful Westport in the heart of the Rideau Lakes. Not only is it a lovely scenic drive, you can tour an inviting and newly opened art gallery, stop for lunch and browse a few of the unique shops in town.

The Grist Mill Gallery is an artist’s co-op, displaying original works of art produced by fifteen local artists. There are two showrooms in the gallery displaying paintings in acrylic, oil, watercolour, mixed media and ink, sculptures, glasswork, photography, fiber art, batik, wood carvings and more. When you visit the gallery you will be greeted by one of the artists and have the opportunity to take a guided tour or simply browse on your own time. The artists will be available to answer your questions and to speak with you about their artwork.

“In celebration of our season opening, visitors to the gallery on the 21st will be offered refreshments and have the chance to meet with all fifteen of our artists,” says Christine Martin.

The gallery will be open weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and holiday Mondays over the summer until Labour Day. The gallery is located at 21 Main Street on the lake side just before the bridge at the north end of town. For more information, see www.gristmillgallery.com or on Facebook.