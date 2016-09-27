The Joy of Garden Treasures

Spring turned into summer and the garden came alive. The trees filled out and the perennials came into their own. Before I knew it, all the “bling” had slipped into the background. Now I had to walk about the yard to actually see the church hanging on the lattice in among the vines. In the shade of a mature crab apple tree, the wooden wheel barrel sits with bright red impatiens and licorice vine cascading over the side adding a huge splash of colour. From the deck you could hear the water trickle down the tiny waterfall into the pond. Walking farther into the yard towards the second water feature, the water f lows from the center of the umbrella, dripping to the water below. A short distance away a rock sits close to the ground.The water comes up the center, spilling over the sides — the birds and animals love it.

What constitutes garden art? There are as many answers as there are gardeners. It can be anything you enjoy. It can be quirky or formal, large or small, prominent or subtle. Each item on view gives a glimpse into the nature of the gardener who chooses it. When your children or grandchildren are young, let them make some choices.This will increase their interest in the garden and they will remember this when they have their own gardens.