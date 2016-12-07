GETTING YOUR CAR READY FOR WINTER

MUCH MORE THAN SEASONAL TIRE CHANGES

According to the Ontario Ministry of Transport, in December 2015 there were 7271 more collisions than in May of the same year. In addition to traditional seasonal tire changes, drivers can adopt several precautionary measures to prepare their cars for our harsh winters.

Since 1947, the Speedy Glass team has seen it all. That’s why the team has assembled a few tips to help drivers prepare their cars for the winter months in order to cut down the risk of accidents.

This winter, safer is better

Before winter settles in, it is important to assess your vehicle to determine potential problem areas, while keeping an inventory of the necessary upgrades needed for your car to run smoothly and safely.

In addition to having the spark plugs, brakes, suspension and wheel alignment verified by a professional, don’t forget your headlights!

A driver with damaged headlights will on average lose four seconds of reaction time in an emergency situation. Properly-functioning headlights also allow you to see road signs from a distance of 115 meters compared to only 50 meters for damaged ones.

Collisions with animals on highways are on the rise. In fact, according to the most recent Statistics Canada data, accidents causing material damage have gone up 40 per cent in five years.

That additional distance could surely help a driver react better to that deer suddenly crossing the highway!

With over 20 million cars currently on Canadian roads, this type of accident could very well continue to rise.

Measures must also be taken to address chips in windshields. During winter, even the smallest chip can become a full-on crack due to contrast in temperatures, moving from -30 Celsius outdoors to 20 Celsius inside the vehicle. In addition to affecting a driver’s visibility, an improperly installed windshield can also decrease the windshield’s ability to withstand airbags in the case of a collision. Even worse, it may compromise the integrity of the car’s roof in case of a serious accident. Most insurance companies cover full cost of repairing cracks in your windshield. Neglecting to repair it makes it necessary to replace it. Also, the driver would be obliged to pay the value of his franchise in such a situation.

Snow and ice must be removed from the windshield and the wiper fluid reservoir must be well-filled. Nothing is more dangerous than reduced visibility due to winter precipitation and the accumulation of salt on your windshield. By virtue of The Highway Traffic Act, Section 74: “No person shall drive a motor vehicle upon a highway, unless the windshield and [all windows] afford the driver a clear view to the front, side [and rear] of the motor vehicle.” In such cases, a driver can receive a $110 ticket.