Celebrating Christmas in the Country

On Carole’s Tree Farm (613 532-8733; www.carolestreefarm.com),Greater Napanee, you will find approximately 40,000 trees representing the full range of quality grades, mainly White, Norway, and Blue Spruce, Scotch and White Pine, Balsam and Fraser Fir. A range of activities and products are offered to visitors.

Denmar Farms (613 922-2841; www.denmarfarms.com), Belleville, grows Balsam, Fraser Fir and Blue Spruce of all sizes. Family activities include wagon rides, a campfire, free hot chocolate and a hay maze.The store offers fresh greenery, tree care accessories and gift ideas. The café offers a tempting menu.

The Smyth Family Farm (www.littlelakechristmastrees.com), Cramahe, is a small family farm producing Fraser Fir trees and offers homemade shortbread cookies and candy canes to nibble on while you are choosing your special tree.

Campbell’s Tree Farm (613 283- 2585), Smiths Falls, produces Red Pine, Scotch Pine,White Spruce, Blue Spruce and Balsam Fir.

Sobczak Tree Farm (613 828-5608), Carleton Place, has a large selection of cut your own and pre-cut White Spruce, Scotch Pine, Balsam Fir, Serbian Spruce and Colorado Blue Spruce. Take home a free bough for your door.

The Christmas Farm (613 372-5443; www.thechristmastreefarm.org), Harrowsmith, is a new tree farm which currently offers pre-cut Balsam and Fraser Fir from Nova Scotia while they wait for their own trees to mature.

C&C Tree Farms (613 925-1712; www.candctreefarm.com), Prescott, grows Scotch Pine, Blue and White Spruce, Balsam Fir and Pine.Daily wagon rides,hot chocolate and coffee are available to enhance the holiday feeling and warm the innards.