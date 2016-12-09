Great Gifts

Never been cooler

These glasses will change the way you enjoy your next glass of whiskey neat.With these glasses dilution becomes a thing of the past. Brought to you by the creators of Rabbit Corkscrews, this product suspends a chilling liquid between the two walls of each glass, so the entire glass freezes colder than ice for a short time in the freezer.The glass then chills your drink for up to two hours and no ice is required.The silicon base acts as a coaster, it protects your hand from the cold glass and your drink from the heat of your hand. www.metrokane.com.■