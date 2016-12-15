Sip a Delicious Hot Holiday Drink

Mmmmmm… The Canadian Hits The Spot
This hot drink, sweetened with Maple Syrup, will hit the spot deliciously on this frigid December day.
The Canadian
Ingredients
60 ml (2 oz) dark rum
30 ml (1 oz) maple syrup
15 ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar
5 ml (1 tsp) butter
1 pinch allspice
60 ml (2 oz) water
Heat butter, allspice, brown sugar and maple syrup in the water until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, stir in rum and pour into a mug. Serve for an evening treat by the fire and enjoy!
Courtesy of barnonedrinks.com.