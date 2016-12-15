Sip a Delicious Hot Holiday Drink

Mmmmmm… The Canadian Hits The Spot

This hot drink, sweetened with Maple Syrup, will hit the spot deliciously on this frigid December day.

The Canadian

Ingredients

60 ml (2 oz) dark rum

30 ml (1 oz) maple syrup

15 ml (1 tbsp) brown sugar

5 ml (1 tsp) butter

1 pinch allspice

60 ml (2 oz) water

Heat butter, allspice, brown sugar and maple syrup in the water until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat, stir in rum and pour into a mug. Serve for an evening treat by the fire and enjoy!

Courtesy of barnonedrinks.com.