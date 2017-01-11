The Great Canadian Bucket List

Robin Esrock

Thomas Allen Publishers



With a career that has spanned the world, Robin Esrock was amazed

at the wealth of not-to-be missed experiences in Canada – and you will

be, too. On his personal quest to check off the best of his home country,

travel writer and host Robin Esrock catalogues must-sees, including

nature, food, culture, history, adrenaline rushes, and quirky Canadiana.

After spending years crafting the definitive Canadian Bucket List, he’s

packed in enough for a lifetime, at least. A few of the highlights include:

• Ziplining over a giant waterfall in New Brunswick

• Digging for dinosaur bones in Alberta’s badlands

• Harvesting an iceberg to make a refreshing Newfoundland cocktail

• Floating in Canada’s own Dead Sea

• Cracking a Canadian Da Vinci Code in Winnipeg

• Hiking the tundra under Nunavut’s midnight sun

The companion website presents extensive bonus content: on-theground

info, videos, gear guides, hotel and tour recommendations, and

more. Join the community of “bucket listers” sharing their experiences

as they follow Robin’s trail.