The Great Canadian Bucket List

Robin Esrock
Thomas Allen Publishers
With a career that has spanned the world, Robin Esrock was amazed
at the wealth of not-to-be missed experiences in Canada – and you will
be, too. On his personal quest to check off the best of his home country,
travel writer and host Robin Esrock catalogues must-sees, including
nature, food, culture, history, adrenaline rushes, and quirky Canadiana.
After spending years crafting the definitive Canadian Bucket List, he’s
packed in enough for a lifetime, at least. A few of the highlights include:
• Ziplining over a giant waterfall in New Brunswick
• Digging for dinosaur bones in Alberta’s badlands
• Harvesting an iceberg to make a refreshing Newfoundland cocktail
• Floating in Canada’s own Dead Sea
• Cracking a Canadian Da Vinci Code in Winnipeg
• Hiking the tundra under Nunavut’s midnight sun
The companion website presents extensive bonus content: on-theground
info, videos, gear guides, hotel and tour recommendations, and
more. Join the community of “bucket listers” sharing their experiences
as they follow Robin’s trail.