Our columnists of “Intentional Grandparenting,” Mary Jane Sterne and Peggy Edwards, will be conducting a “lunch and learn” workshop on grandparenting at the Council on Aging of Ottawa (for them, as grandparents not as supporters of the Grandmothers Campaign)Wednesday, September 13 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to share your experiences and concerns (grandparenting is not always easy) and to brag of course! We’d love to have lots of grandfathers too so please invite/bring your partners.If you want to come, please register at www.coaottawa.ca or 613-789-3577 ext 101. And please pass this on to other grandparent friends who may have an interest.

The Council on Aging of Ottawa is located at 1247 Kilborn Place and Peggy Edwards and Mary Jane Sterne are authors of Intentional Grandparenting: A Boomer’s Guide (McClelland and Stewart, 2005). The authors live in Ottawa and have 23 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren between them.