Adults over 50: Get ready to write!

50+ Short Story Contest is on from April 5 to May 31

Are you 50 years old or more? Do you have a story inside of you that you want to share? If so, join the Ottawa Public Library’s annual 50+ Short Story Contest. This year, the contest will be running from April 5 to May 31, 2017.

Several workshops are planned to help you write your short story:

Wednesday, April 19 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Peter Scotchmer

Stittsville branch

Wednesday, April 26 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Deborah-Anne Tunney

Beaverbrook branch

Saturday, April 29 – 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Peter Scotchmer

Nepean Centrepointe branch

Monday, May 1 – 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Deborah-Anne Tunney

Greenboro branch

Tuesday, May 9 – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Deborah-Anne Tunney

Main branch

Wednesday May 10 – 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Michèle Vinet (en français)

St-Laurent branch

Registration is required for the writing workshops. Participants can register by going to the contest webpage at: www.BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca/50plus.

Entries must be submitted electronically on the contest webpage, by mail, or in person at your local branch. All details of the 50+ Short Story Contest can be found at BiblioOttawaLibrary.ca/50plus.

