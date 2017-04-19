Anna Olson – Lifestyle Show April 22 – 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm

Celebrity chef Anna Olson is most recognized as the host of Food Network Canada’s Bake with Anna Olson, which followed on the heels of her successful other programs, Sugar and Fresh with Anna Olson. She has earned a loyal following in over 190 countries, and can now be watched on the Oh Yum YouTube Channel as well as on her latest series, Inspired with Anna Olson. Anna’s culinary philosophy is based on a common-sense approach to cooking and baking, respecting the ingredients and the technique, and enjoying sharing with others through food. Whether demonstrating and teaching her cooking methods to others, or sharing a keynote on topics such as the importance of eating local, Olson never fails to impress.

Olson took her love of cooking from a personal passion to a professional career. After achieving a degree in Political Studies from Queen’s University, and a brief stint working in the banking world, she enrolled in the culinary management program at Johnson & Wales University. Today, both the Ontario Hostelry Institute and the Canadian Food & Wine Institute have recognized her for ongoing contributions to the development of Canadian food culture.

Using food as her creative medium, Olson starts with ingredients that sound delicious, then works her way back, creating the components within the recipe body to create a yummy result. Recipe development is one of her great accomplishments, with many successful cookbook publications to her name, including The Bake With Anna Olson Cookbook; Back to Baking: 200 Timeless Recipes to Bake, Share and Enjoy; Fresh with Anna Olson: Seasonally Inspired Recipes to Share with Family and Friends; and In the Kitchen with Anna: New Ways with the Classics.