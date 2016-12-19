Connecting and playing with babies helps their brains grow and develop.When you look into his eyes and coo and smile and play peek-a-boo, you are sending signals that positively promote the vital sculpting and wiring that he needs. And voila—he smiles back.

Connecting with baby should start on day one of life. For example, the relatively new practice of skin- to-skin contact at birth has been shown to help the formation of nerve connections.

If a child’s brain development is healthy, she will be more likely to have a healthy body, to be ready for school, to learn to socialize and interact with others, and to be able to control his behaviour.

Soothing and building a secure and trusting relationship with a baby helps him deal with stress, fear and illness by promoting a healthy brain, nerve and hormonal structure.

Children who grow up in poor and deprived environments can become healthy and successful adults IF they receive lots of TLC, reading, bonding and stimulation. The opposite is also true. Babies in rich families who do not get the attention, stimulation and TLC they need may end up with negative mental, behavioural, emotional and physical consequences. How can grandparents help ensure that our precious newborns have the best beginning possible? • Share this information with their parents and with friends who have grandbabies on the way.