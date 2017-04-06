The Boomer Burden: Dealing with Your Parents’ Lifetime Accumulation of Stuff

By Julie Hall
Thomas Nelson
With fascinating stories and comprehensive checklists, professional
estate liquidator Julie Hall walks baby boomers through the often painful
challenge of dividing the wealth and property of their parents’ lifetime
accumulation of stuff. From preparation while the parent is still living
through compassionately helping them empty the family home, the author
gives invaluable tips on negotiating the inevitable disputes, avoiding
exploitation from scam artists, and eventually closing the chapter of their
lives in a way that preserves relationships and maximizes value of assets.
A practical guide to advise boomers how to deal with the daunting task
of facing a parents’ eventual passing as it relates to residential contents,
heirlooms, and the often difficult family interactions and feuds that accompany
them.
