The Boomer Burden: Dealing with Your Parents’ Lifetime Accumulation of Stuff



By Julie Hall

Thomas Nelson

With fascinating stories and comprehensive checklists, professional

estate liquidator Julie Hall walks baby boomers through the often painful

challenge of dividing the wealth and property of their parents’ lifetime

accumulation of stuff. From preparation while the parent is still living

through compassionately helping them empty the family home, the author

gives invaluable tips on negotiating the inevitable disputes, avoiding

exploitation from scam artists, and eventually closing the chapter of their

lives in a way that preserves relationships and maximizes value of assets.

A practical guide to advise boomers how to deal with the daunting task

of facing a parents’ eventual passing as it relates to residential contents,

heirlooms, and the often difficult family interactions and feuds that accompany

them.

