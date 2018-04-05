Bowser and Blue – Friday April 20th 2pm

George Bowser and Rick Blue write and perform music and comedy. They appear in theatres and concert halls across Canada, and from 2007 until 2016 they were featured in the Canadian Snowbird Extravaganza concert series, both in Canada and in the United States.

They have appeared frequently at the Just for Laughs comedy festival and they can often be seen on CBC television and the Comedy Channel in shows compiled from those appearances. Their Christmas CTV special “Two Nuts Roasting on an Open Fire” was nominated for a Gemini award. They have recorded with the likes of Supertramp’s Rick Davies, and with Katrina and the Waves. They also recorded a song with the late Blair and Gary MacLean, Canada’s legendary “MacLean and MacLean.”

Main Stage Schedule

Friday April 20th

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Performance by Bowser & Blue

3:00 PM – Bowser & Blue Meet and Greet