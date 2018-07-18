Brent Butt Standup Comedian and Star of the Hit Series Corner Gas

Appearing September 22, 2018 at the Lifestyle Show at the EY Centre

Born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, BRENT BUTT discovered early that being funny was a good

way to get attention. Brent honed his comedy in school and at the age of 20 moved to the city to

pursue a career in stand-up. Within months he was headlining top clubs in Toronto, and within a

couple years he was touring internationally and appearing at major festivals. His television

specials quickly secured his reputation as one of the funniest people in the country, but he was

also busy creating his own TV series – a sitcom called CORNER GAS. It became an instant hit

with unprecedented ratings and numerous accolades including an International Emmy Award

nomination, and was named “Funniest Show on TV” by TV Guide readers. Canada’s favourite

comedy is now shown in over 26 countries including the US. The final episode of the series was

“the highest (rated) on record for a Canadian scripted series since it began keeping track in

1994” Brent’s follow-up series HICCUPS ran for two seasons. In 2013 Brent was honoured

with a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his contributions to community and

country. That same year Brent’s first feature film entitled NO CLUE and directed by Carl

Bessai was released. Brent wrote, starred in and produced the film under his Sparrow Media

banner. The highly anticipated feature film return to Dog River with CORNER GAS: THE

MOVIE saw the entire beloved cast reunited to the delight of rabid fans and new fans alike and

the movie would go on to receive a special Golden Screen Award at the 2016 Canadian Screen

Awards. Re-imagined by creator and star Brent Butt, an all-new animated version of the iconic

comedy franchise entitled CORNER GAS: ANIMATED debuted in 2018. The new 13 episode

animated season premiered on The Comedy Network immediately becoming the most-watched

Canadian series debut in the history of that channel. With Brent performing, writing, executive

producing, and even directing, there is little doubt the future holds many untold achievements

for one of Canada’s brightest stars.