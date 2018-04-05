Colin Mochrie and Debra McGrath – Saturday April 21th at 2pm

Considered the Dynamic Duo of Improv Comedy bring their customized, quick-witted, and uproariously entertaining show to the 55 Plus Lifestyle Show. Guaranteed to have you in stitches, their show proves why – when it comes to improv — it’s “best to say yes”

Colin Mochrie came to international prominence for his memorable appearances on both the British and American versions of the top-rated improv series Whose Line Is It, Anyway? He is a 25-year acting veteran and an alumnus of Toronto’s famous Second City, the comedy training ground of the likes of Martin Short, John Candy, Gilda Radner, Mike Myers, and Dan Ackroyd. Mochrie has also appeared on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader, Death Comes to Town, The Ron James Show and Degrassi High, just to name a few. .

Mochrie was named Canadian Comedy Person of the Year at the Canadian Comedy Awards; and has won a Writer’s Guild of Canada award; the “Male Improviser of the Year Award” from the Chicago Improv Festival ; and a Gemini Award for Best Ensemble Performance in a Comedy Program or Series.

McGrath also honed her comedy skills at Second City Toronto. Her work has included Little Mosque on the Prairie, Single White Spenny, and The Ron James Show. McGrath also created, co-wrote, produced and starred in CBC’s Getting Along Famously with Mochrie. Together, they have played a husband and wife in Love Letters, Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town, and Living in my Car.