Fifty-Five Plus Lifestyle Show 2017 – Fall Event

Come meet Entertainer Ron James on Saturday, September 16th 2017



Main Stage Schedule…

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM – Ron James Performance

2:00 PM to 3:00 PM – Ron James Meet and Greet

Consistently hailed by critics from coast to coast, …‘explosively funny’/Chronicle Herald)…‘the funniest man in Canada’/Victoria Times Colonist), award-winning comedian RON JAMES has been selling out theatres from ‘The Rock’ to ‘Lotus Land’ for 15 years, with his marathon, side-splitting, kinetically-charged performances. Marshalling a comedian’s eye for satire and a writer’s ear for language.