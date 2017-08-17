Come and share the stories of the people of 1867.

Join us for Beechwood’s Annual Historical Walking Tour at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 10th 2017.

150 years ago, a sleepy lumber town was transformed into the capital of the newly created nation, Canada. Come and hear the voices of those who participated in confederation and witnessed the transformation of our city.

Experience the stories, forgotten by the history books, of the people who worked everyday to provide for the society they lived in. The teachers, the railroad builders and labourers who helped construct the canals are as important as the political leaders who negotiated and signed the Constitution of 1867.

Share in the stories and lives of real individuals who held traditional roles in society, each shaping the country in their own way. Actors will bring to life six men and women who embody what life was like in the year 1867.

Date: Sunday September 10, 2017

Time: 2:00 pm

Location: Beechwood Cemetery, 280 Beechwood Ave

For more information contact us at 613-741-9530 or by email at foundation@beechwoodottawa.ca

Please note that our event is outdoors and will include roughly 1.5 to 2 hours of walking.