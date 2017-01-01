Enter Below for a Chance to Win

Pair of Tickets to Stage Villains

Value: $120.00

Show Date: Sat., Oct. 28th @7:30pm – Draw October 18

The Grand Theatre Kingston Box Office:

218 Princess St., Kingston

Contest Entry To enter the contest(s), please fill out the form below. Thank You! Name * First Last

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City Alberta British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Newfoundland & Labrador Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Prince Edward Island Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon Province Postal Code

Phone *

Email *

Age * 18-24 25-30 31-38 39 and over

Please enter me in the following contests: * Stage Villains All Contests

I would like to receive further information from the participants of this contest Yes



View the Contest Rules >

Online Disclaimer

The Sponsors and their agents are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer on-line systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any e-mail or entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to an entrant’s or any other person’s computer, related to or resulting from playing or downloading any materials in this promotion.

The Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the e-mail portion of this contest should a virus, bug, or other cause beyond the reasonable control of The Sponsors or their agents, corrupt the security or proper administration of the contest. Any attempt to deliberately damage any website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made, The Sponsors reserve the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law, including criminal prosecution.