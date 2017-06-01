Coping with Your Difficult Older Parent: A Guide for Stressed-Out Children



By Grace Lebow, Barbara Kane and Irwin Lebow (contributor) with Erwin Lebow

Avon Books, Inc.

Do you have an aging parent who:

Blames you for everything • that goes wrong?

• Cannot tolerate being alone, wants you all the time?

• Is obsessed with health problems, real, or imagined?

• Make unreasonable and/or irrational demands of you?

• Is hostile, negative and critical?

Coping with these traits in parents is an endless high-stress battle for their

children. Though there’s no medical definition for “difficult” parents, you

know when you have one. While it’s rare for adults to change their ways late

in life, you can stop the vicious merry-go-round of anger, blame, guilt and

frustration. Here’s a common-sense guide from professionals, with more than

two decades in the field, on how to smooth communications with a

challenging parent. Filled with practical tips for handling contentious

behaviors and sample dialogues for some of the most troubling situations,

this book addresses many hard issues.