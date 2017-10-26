DAVID JALBERT AND WONNY SONG IN PIANO DIALOGUE

PLAYING MUSIC INSPIRED BY DANCE, THEATRE AND VISUAL ART

Two acclaimed piano soloists who wowed Mooredale Concerts audiences as a duo in 2014 return with a new program of shimmering 20th century grand works for two pianos.

In a performance titled Piano Dialogue, David Jalbert and Wonny Song, artistic director of Mooredale Concerts, pool their virtuosic talents and contrasting styles in a program of music written for or inspired by theatre, dance and visual art Sunday, January 14, 3:15 p.m. at Walter Hall, 80 Queen’s Park Crescent.

Their new program features two works by Rachmaninoff – his Suite No. 1 (Fantaisie-tableaux) in G minor, Op. 5 and four-hand arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty Waltz; Darius Milhaud’s stunning theatrical work Scaramouche, Suite for 2 Pianos, and Stravinsky’s effervescent Pétrouchka, ballet in 4 scenes for two pianos.

(Note: David Jalbert’s solo recording of ballet transcriptions, Stravinsky/Prokofiev, has just been released on the ATMA Classique label.)

Tickets are $40; $20 for under-30s, obtainable on line at www.mooredaleconcerts.com, or by phone at 416-922-3714, ext. 103. Further information is available from the website.

DAVID JALBERT AND WONNY SONG AT MUSIC & TRUFFLES

Young people age 5-11 will enjoy their own version of the recital by David and Wonny in an hour-long, interactive performance at Music & Truffles, Sunday, January 14, 1:15 p.m. at Walter Hall. Host Joanna explores the music and chats with the artists, facilitating some audience involvement. Adults wishing to learn more about music and music-making are also welcome. Everyone receives a Lindt chocolate truffle at the end. Tickets, $20, and information are available from www.mooredaleconcerts.com, or by phone at 416-922-3714, ext. 103.

A virtuoso with a warm and elegant style and wide-ranging repertoire, David Jalbert (http://davidjalbert.com) performs regularly as a soloist and recitalist across North America and Europe, and has won critical praise worldwide for his recordings. A national and international prizewinner, he has been nominated for three JUNO Awards. He is also professor of piano at the University of Ottawa. “Jalbert dazzles with skill, style and taste… with all the finesse and exuberance a listener could want” – Toronto Star

Widely praised for his poetic touch and depth of musical insight, Montreal-based, multi prizewinner Wonny Song (www.mooredaleconcerts.com/about-us/wonny-song) has appeared with over 40 different orchestras. As winner of the 2005 Young Concert Artists International Auditions, he made recital debuts at Carnegie’s Zankel Hall and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. “…A versatile, intelligent and deeply musical young pianist, and his recital…was one of the best programs of the season.” – The Washington Post

MOOREDALE CONCERTS PRESENTS

Piano Dialogue, with David Jalbert and Wonny Song

Sunday, January 14, 2018, 3:15 p.m. at Walter Hall

PROGRAM:

Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 1 (Fantaisie-tableaux) in G minor, Op. 5

Tchaikovsky: Sleeping Beauty Waltz (arr. Rachmaninoff)

Milhaud: Scaramouche, Suite for 2 Pianos, Op. 165b

Stravinsky: Pétrouchka, ballet in 4 scenes for two pianos

Also: Jalbert and Song perform a one-hour interactive concert for young people 5-11 (adults welcome) at Music & Truffles, January 14, 2018 at 1:15 p.m. at Walter Hall.