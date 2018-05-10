Destiny Care Services Inc

Destiny Care Services is a client-driven, family centered organization, assisting individuals in the comfort of their own home and providing support during a time when the person is unable to do so.

​Vision: Providing professional and excellent care in our community with one client at a time.

​Mission: Creating paramount possibilities for our clients as they design their own care in the comfort of their home.

Core Beliefs:

At Destiny Care Services we work hard to provide the best personal service while maintaining the highest respect to our clients, our employees, and those in the community that we serve.

Our staff will care not only for the physical needs but also the emotional aspect of our client and their family. We go above and beyond the standard of care duties to make personal connections with our clients. This relationship can make all the difference in one’s overall health and well-being.

Ethical practices in all our operations

Clients personal information are kept confidential

We respect client privacy and values

We provide equal care and opportunity to all culture and diversity

We value individuals uniqueness and dignity

Employees are bonded and have police clearance to work with vulnerable individuals

Get More at Destiny Home Care:

At destiny Care Services, we believe that individual’s destiny is to enjoy life, which is the reason we provide holistic approach of care. Our Customer’s satisfaction and respect are vital to us. We work with sincerity, trust, compassion, flexibility, thankfulness, readiness to listen, and integrity.

Our staff and caregivers are committed to providing the care that helps enhance the lives of your loved ones while also maintaining the highest possible level of independent living. The services we provide are as follows:

(416) 827-1215

www.destinycareservices.com

info@destinycareservices.com

Senior men relaxing in armchairs