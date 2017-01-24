Dewy skin

The Dew Puff Konjac Sponge

 

Have you tried all of the “best” facial creams, toners, and cleansers on the market – but still not getting your desired results? The Dew Puff konjac sponge is probably the one thing missing from your skincare routine. Trust us, once you try it – you’ll never go without it and your skin will forever thank you. Dew Puff is a must-have for keeping your skin looking healthy and fresh. This one simple beauty tool cleans, exfoliates, and refreshes, leaving your face looking like a baby’s bottom. The best part – it’s all natural and removes toxins and impurities for a healthy glow, without the harsh chemicals and preservatives. The Dew Puff sponge keeps skin hydrated and pH balanced – helping prevent breakouts, and making it easy and affordable. www.dewpuff.com

