Do you have OSTEOARTHRITIS of the Hands?

Dr. Lucie Brosseau, Ph.D. at the School of Rehabilitation Sciences, at the University of Ottawa,

is looking for a clinical study and we need you!



This project will be looking at the treatment of osteoarthritis of the hands using an innovative and promising adapted knitting program. We are recruiting non-knitters who are interested in learning how to knit and former knitters who have not knit in the last 6 months! Participants require a confirmed diagnosis of mild to moderate osteoarthritis of one or both hand(s), made by their family physician or Rheumatologist.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING PLEASE CALL

DR. LUCIE BROSSEAU

(613) 562-5800 EXT. 8015 (2)

Messages will be returned promptly. Monetary compensation and free knitting items and lessons

will be offered. First come/first served