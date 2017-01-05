Be Grateful

Growing up I had absolutely no idea of the concept of heroes except what I read in fairy tales and children’s stories. While I loved my parents, I was absolutely in awe of my uncle Jack. He was my mother’s brother and served in Italy during WWII. We were Montrealers. So, when he returned home, injured, he spent many months recuperating at the Ste. Mary’s Veteran’s Hospital in Montreal. I was only six at the time and would accompany my mother when she went to visit. It was quite a revelation to see so many men with a variety of injuries trying to find their way back into society.

Even at that young age, I became aware of the fact that my uncle, even though he had lost his right arm and right leg, would go around the various wards cheering up other soldiers who were worse off than he was and if I am not mistaken, he even produced some paintings. Eventually he came to stay with us and that was where my adoration took root.