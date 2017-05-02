Don’t Toss My Memories in the Trash-A Step-by-Step Guide to

Helping Seniors Downsize, Organize, and Move



By Vickie Dellaquila

Mountain Publishing

The author draws on her experience as a professional organizer and

senior move manager to share her most valuable tips on downsizing and

moving. Here is a book that will help you downsize, organize and move,

in an organized, efficient, and caring manner. With her background in

healthcare and social services, Vickie brings expertise and warmth to

helping seniors face the physical and emotional aspects of moving to a

new home. Whether you are a senior embarking on this new chapter of

your life or are helping family members or friends downsize and move,

this book is your roadmap.