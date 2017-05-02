Don’t Toss My Memories in the Trash-A Step-by-Step Guide to

Helping Seniors Downsize, Organize, and Move
By Vickie Dellaquila
Mountain Publishing
The author draws on her experience as a professional organizer and
senior move manager to share her most valuable tips on downsizing and
moving. Here is a book that will help you downsize, organize and move,
in an organized, efficient, and caring manner. With her background in
healthcare and social services, Vickie brings expertise and warmth to
helping seniors face the physical and emotional aspects of moving to a
new home. Whether you are a senior embarking on this new chapter of
your life or are helping family members or friends downsize and move,
this book is your roadmap.