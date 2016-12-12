Fibromyalgia: Understanding this invisible disorder

Insomnia, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), heart palpitations, dry eyes and memory problems are just a few of the unseen symptoms that people with fibromyalgia live with on a regular basis.

It’s difficult to relate to someone who claims to have such an unbearable illness when they appear to be perfectly healthy. Unfortunately, due to invisibility of this disorder, fibromyalgia is not taken as seriously as it deserves in the public eye.

I personally can vouch for this. Many years ago, I was invited to be the guest speaker at a fibromyalgia support group meeting. I did my research — or so I thought — and with my new found knowledge, I expected to be talking to a group of people that were wheelchair bound, depressed and drugged. Wow, was I surprised when I walked into the meeting. There was laughter, the sharing of refreshments and mingling by foot, not wheelchair. I certainly had not expected this scenario and I questioned whether I was in the correct place, but I was greeted by the chair of the meeting and graciously introduced to the members.