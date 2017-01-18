Fire & Ice

A culinary adventure where passion and originality collide

Be among the 150 guests who will savour renowned Chef Marc Lepine’s delicious creations in a unique greenhouse setting… in winter!

Tickets on sale January 19, 2017 @ 10 a.m.

Start your evening with a cocktail in the great outdoors on the spectacular

four-acre facility of SunTech Greenhouses. From the moment you arrive, immerse yourself in this enchanting ambiance where two forces

of nature – fire and ice – will be centre stage.

Then, your table awaits inside the greenhouse, where your taste buds will be tantalized by molecular cuisine with a four course, small plates, gourmet experience. You can enhance your evening with a fine wine pairing option.

