Fulfilled! Critical Choices: Work, Home, Life



By William Schiemann

Secant Publishing

This is a refreshing and practical approach on one of the global main

topics being discussed today. The author provides deep and clear principles,

as well as useful tools that enlighten us to conclude that perhaps the great

business of life is not business, but to get a fulfilled life. It is a good read for

anyone who is interested in living an intentional and fulfilled life, meaning

— a focused way to achieve your life’s goals. The lessons in this book are

based on interviews with over 100 life-fulfilled people and additional

research on generational differences, leading to conclusions about what will

work best for boomers and younger generations, alike.