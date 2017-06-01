Fulfilled! Critical Choices: Work, Home, Life

By William Schiemann
Secant Publishing
This is a refreshing and practical approach on one of the global main
topics being discussed today. The author provides deep and clear principles,
as well as useful tools that enlighten us to conclude that perhaps the great
business of life is not business, but to get a fulfilled life. It is a good read for
anyone who is interested in living an intentional and fulfilled life, meaning
— a focused way to achieve your life’s goals. The lessons in this book are
based on interviews with over 100 life-fulfilled people and additional
research on generational differences, leading to conclusions about what will
work best for boomers and younger generations, alike.