Furniture for Hospitals and Healthcare

Editorial and Photos by Global Furniture Group

We can easily take for granted the high standards that our hospitals and health care offices usually follow. While there may be wait times that we’d rather than have to endure, one thing remains constant, and that is the quality of the furniture that patients have access to when visiting. One of the most important standards in the level of care that hospitals in particular pride themselves on is the quality of the care that they’re able to offer patients that need to stay with them while receiving treatment. A big part of this this the quality of the furniture that patients will use while recovering.

Unlike the furniture that you have at home, there is a certain expectation when it comes to the furniture that is used in a hospital. Not only does it need to be comfortable and non-intrusive, it needs to be made of the highest materials in order to ensure its durable and will hold up to the demands of an active hospital. The furniture should also allow the patient to heal as quickly as possible. Additionally, it will need to meet or surpass safety standards that usually exceed those of furniture made for the home. Lastly, it needs to be extremely functional and easy to use. While some of this list may apply to furniture that is made specifically for the home, it’s of paramount importance when it comes to furniture specifically designed for hospital or health care use.

Types of Furniture Found in a Hospital

All of the furniture that you’ll find in a typical hospital is usually designed specifically for that environment. Not only will it look different than the furniture you would purchase for your home, but these pieces often offer functionality that lends itself to assisting patients. Additionally, the office furniture that the administrative staff use often include everything from ergonomic office chairs to adjustable height workstations.

Specialized pieces of furniture include hospital beds and there are several types you may find. ICU beds, pediatric beds, Semi Fowler Beds and Ward Plain Beds are common and are usually constructed with high grade materials so that they will remain in service for years. Some of these beds will include specialized motors and electronics, adjustable rails or backrests, not to mention features that allow the patient to easily change the position of the bed with the push of a button.

In addition to beds, many types of chairs can be found in a hospital and all have different and specific uses that are tailor made for assisting patients while healing. You’ll have heard of some of these chairs, like the standard wheelchair or shower chair, but there are many others as well, many with unique functionality that makes completing everyday tasks easier while healing. Some of these include stair chairs, gynaecological chairs as well as various reclining chairs.

Tables also play an important role in a hospital and there are also several kinds that can be found that make the lives of patients and medical staff much easier. Some of the more common types of tables that can be found include bed tables, which allow the patient to easily and comfortably eat their meals while remaining in bed, as well as more specialized tables like delivery tables which help facilitate deliveries of newborns.

High Quality and Standards

The furniture that is used in hospitals not only needs to serve specific functionalities, they also need to make sure that they’re built to last. Many modern pieces are built using recycled materials so as to reduce the strain on the environment during the manufacturing process and to lower the amount of product that ends up in landfills. Despite much of the materials being recycled, hospital furniture is typically made of high grade plastics, steels, brass and iron. Ensuring that hospital furniture adheres to standards also helps reduce the need to house old obsolete pieces. It also lowers the amount of training that staff will need to take to learn to use the new furniture.

Safety is also one of the deciding factors that hospitals must consider when deciding on what furniture they will have in the hospital. In most countries, there are also portions of the government that set the standards and regulations with regards to the quality of the furniture that is used in hospitals, such as the Joint Commission of Accreditation and the US Food and Drug Administration in the United States.