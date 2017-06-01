Garden Revolution: How Our Landscapes Can Be a Source of Environmental Change



By Larry Weaner and Thomas Christopher

Timber Press

This lushly-photographed reference is an important moment in

horticulture that will be embraced by anyone looking for a better, smarter

way to garden. Larry Weaner is an icon in the world of ecological landscape

design, and now his revolutionary approach is available to all gardeners.

Garden Revolution shows how an ecological approach to planting can lead

to beautiful gardens that buck much of conventional gardening’s counterproductive,

time-consuming practices. Instead of picking the wrong plant

and then constantly tilling, weeding, irrigating, and fertilizing, the authors

advocate for choosing plants that are adapted to the soil and climate of a

specific site and letting them naturally evolve over time. Allowing the plants

to find their own niches, to spread their seed around until they find the

microclimate and spot that suits them best, creates a landscape that is

vibrant, dynamic, and gorgeous year after year.