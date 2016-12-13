Healthy Holiday Desserts

By Lauren Follett, BA, RHN, Registered Nutritionist

At this time of year, desserts and sweets are everywhere: gingerbread, chocolate, shortbread, Nanaimo bars; they can be difficult to avoid or resist. These traditional desserts are typically high in refined sugar, white flour and bad fats, which aren’t good for our health. Fortunately for dessert lovers … ahem … there are ways to make treats healthier. It’s all about finding wholesome substitutions.

Healthy sweeteners

These alternatives to white sugar have some health benefits.

Coconut Palm Sugar is from the sap of flower buds from the coconut palm tree. It looks like brown sugar and can be used in place of regular white sugar in any recipe.

Dates are naturally sweet, but also high in fiber. They can be chopped and added to cookies or muffins, or simmered with water to make date syrup or a healthy “caramel.”