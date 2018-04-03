It’s time to celebrate

Hang up your vacuum, put away your mop and bucket and celebrate that your spring cleaning is done by attending a fun and upbeat spring concert. The West Ottawa Ladies Chorus will take you on a Sentimental Journey on the Chattanooga Choo Choo or to Austria where Edelweiss blooms.

You will know many of the popular songs and can join in singing along with the chorus for several pieces. A small group of 12 ladies gathered six years ago to sing under the direction of Robert Dueck – it has since grown to over 40 voices and has become one of the best known choral groups in the West Ottawa area. Demanding the best each singer has to offer, Robert delivers an outstanding performance. Peter Brown, well-known jazz pianist, accompanies the chorus and treats the audience to special numbers as well. This is an evening not to be missed when The Night Will Be Filled With Music and you will travel on a Sentimental Journey.

‘Musical Memories’ will take place at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 20 Young Rd. April 28, 7 pm. Tickets are available on line at www.westottawaladieschorus.ca or $15 advanced at Dragon’s Lair Beads – 10 Mill St. Almonte; Gaia Java – 1300 Main St. Stittsville; Graham’s Shoes – 139 Bridge St. Carleton Place; Kanata Barbershop – 2 Beaverbrook; Kanata Cleaners – 1029 Teron Rd.; The Scottish & Irish Store – 2194 Robertson Rd. Nepean. Children under 12 are free.