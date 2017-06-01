Did You Just Call Me Old Lady? A 90-Year Old Tells Why Aging is Positive



By Lillian Zimmerman

Fernwood Books

Did You Just Call Me an Old Lady? Is an upbeat look at aging and the

impacts of Canada’s increasingly aged population through the eyes of 90-

year old Lillian Zimmerman, a prominent educator, writer and researcher in

gerontology. Zimmerman argues with grace and humour that older citizens

are not a burden on society, but can live fulfilling lives and make valuable

contributions to society. At the same time, she acknowledges some of the

challenges of aging and that serious illnesses, low income, mental health

problems and isolation are difficult realities for some seniors. This is one of

the first Canadian books to look at ageism (discrimination and stereotyping

based on one’s age) from the perspective of someone who experiences it

in her daily life. Zimmerman shows how ageism is prevalent in society, media

and popular culture. Ageism, like sexism and racism, needs to be part of our

conversations around inclusion, equity and respect. This short (100 page),

easy-to-read, thoughtful book is a must read for all of us who are part of the

longevity revolution. Review by Peggy Edwards, contributor and author

of the “Healthy Boomer Column.”