Did You Just Call Me Old Lady? A 90-Year Old Tells Why Aging is Positive

By Lillian Zimmerman
Fernwood Books
Did You Just Call Me an Old Lady? Is an upbeat look at aging and the
impacts of Canada’s increasingly aged population through the eyes of 90-
year old Lillian Zimmerman, a prominent educator, writer and researcher in
gerontology. Zimmerman argues with grace and humour that older citizens
are not a burden on society, but can live fulfilling lives and make valuable
contributions to society. At the same time, she acknowledges some of the
challenges of aging and that serious illnesses, low income, mental health
problems and isolation are difficult realities for some seniors. This is one of
the first Canadian books to look at ageism (discrimination and stereotyping
based on one’s age) from the perspective of someone who experiences it
in her daily life. Zimmerman shows how ageism is prevalent in society, media
and popular culture. Ageism, like sexism and racism, needs to be part of our
conversations around inclusion, equity and respect. This short (100 page),
easy-to-read, thoughtful book is a must read for all of us who are part of the
longevity revolution. Review by Peggy Edwards, contributor and author
of the “Healthy Boomer Column.”