Kathleen’s Cariole Ride

Margaret Kell Virany
Dunlop House Books
This love story of the author’s parents is not a typical one, especially,
for the 1920s. A young seaman marries an English bride and carries her
off to his preaching and teaching mission at a community of Swampy
Cree located 500 miles northwest of Winnipeg, Canada. The idea for writing
this book began after the author’s parents’ death when Margaret Kell
Virany found a sheaf of letters locked in a keepsake box left by her
mother, Kathleen Elizabeth (Ward) Kell. They were love letters written
by Kathleen and Margaret’s father, John Ambrose Campbell Kell (Jack).
The book follows their growing love as they exchanged letters that travelled
across the Atlantic Ocean, across Canada to Manitoba, then by
dogsled, canoe or foot made their way to and from remote Oxford House,
Manitoba. Although this is a love story, it is even more than that. It captures
what life was like in Canadian cities and in the northern regions of
Canada during the early part of the 1920s, as compared with life in England
during the same period. Margaret weaves the words of her parents’
letters into an interesting tale, making the reader feel that they are there
experiencing Jack, while he devotes his life as a Methodist missionary in
the wilds of northern Canada. Margaret’s natural storytelling ability turns
the contents of this collection of letters into a fast-paced story that takes
the reader back in time, giving a glimpse of a particular time in history
in England and in one of its colonies. Book review by June Coxon.