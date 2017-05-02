Kathleen’s Cariole Ride



Margaret Kell Virany

Dunlop House Books

This love story of the author’s parents is not a typical one, especially,

for the 1920s. A young seaman marries an English bride and carries her

off to his preaching and teaching mission at a community of Swampy

Cree located 500 miles northwest of Winnipeg, Canada. The idea for writing

this book began after the author’s parents’ death when Margaret Kell

Virany found a sheaf of letters locked in a keepsake box left by her

mother, Kathleen Elizabeth (Ward) Kell. They were love letters written

by Kathleen and Margaret’s father, John Ambrose Campbell Kell (Jack).

The book follows their growing love as they exchanged letters that travelled

across the Atlantic Ocean, across Canada to Manitoba, then by

dogsled, canoe or foot made their way to and from remote Oxford House,

Manitoba. Although this is a love story, it is even more than that. It captures

what life was like in Canadian cities and in the northern regions of

Canada during the early part of the 1920s, as compared with life in England

during the same period. Margaret weaves the words of her parents’

letters into an interesting tale, making the reader feel that they are there

experiencing Jack, while he devotes his life as a Methodist missionary in

the wilds of northern Canada. Margaret’s natural storytelling ability turns

the contents of this collection of letters into a fast-paced story that takes

the reader back in time, giving a glimpse of a particular time in history

in England and in one of its colonies. Book review by June Coxon.