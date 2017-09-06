On Tuesday, September 19, the Ottawa Public Library is storytelling through food by presenting the à la carte Food Film Festival, part of its food literacy project and Canada 150 programming. With three ground-breaking films that showcase innovative ways to think about food waste, the future of food, and seed-saving, the à la carte Food Film Festival will appeal to everyone interested in cooking, nutrition, growing food, food security, the environment, and much in between!

The à la carte Food Film Festival will take place on Tuesday, September 19, at the Bytowne Cinema (325, Rideau Street), and is free and open to everyone! No registration is required.

Schedule for the evening:

Theater of Life (English)- 5:15 p.m.

Theater of Life captures the remarkable story of how renowned chef Massimo Bottura, joined by 60 of the world’s top chefs, transformed food destined for the dumpster into delicious and nutritious meals for Italy’s hungriest residents – refugees, recovering addicts, former sex workers and other disadvantaged people. A visual feast itself, the film puts a human face on its powerful message of social justice and the environmental impact of food waste.

Le Semeur – The Sower (French, with English subtitles)- 7:20 p.m.

In Quebec’s Kamouraska Valley, Patrice Fortier is putting down roots at his seed company, La Société des plantes. Like a copyist in the Middle Ages, he is meticulously preserving rare and forgotten cultivars with the goal of breeding the “heirlooms of the future.” As Patrice gardens, he daydreams and transforms his harvests into art projects. The seasons come and go, his patience and care express his passion and knowledge, and his seed bank grows.

BUGS the Film (English)- 9 p.m.

Will eating insects save our Earth? Insects as food is a hot topic—particularly since the UN recommended edible insects as a resource to combat world hunger. They have been heralded for their taste by cooks and gastronomes, for their low ecological impact by environmentalists, and for their nutritional content by public health scientists. Or is it more complicated than that?

For more details on à la carte, the OPL’s food literacy project, please visit the food literacy webpage. For all Canada 150 programs and events, please visit the Canada 150 webpage.

The à la carte food literacy project is funded by the Government of Ontario.

