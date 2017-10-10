Lang Pioneer Village Museum Wins Attractions Ontario’s Top Small Museum

Lang, ON– Lang Pioneer Village Museum is honored to be the recipient of Attractions Ontario’s Top SmallMuseum/Art Gallery/Historic Site Ontario’s Choice Award.



Winners for the awards, which were determined by public vote by residents of Ontario, were announced on October 6. Nominees in the same category as Lang Pioneer Village Museum included: the Hamilton Museum of Steam and Technology, Bytown Museum, Diefenbunker – Canada’s Cold

War Museum, the London Children’s Museum, Annandale National Historic Site (Tillsonburg), Cornerstone Canadian Art & Craft Ltd, Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Dundurn Castle and Parkwood –The R.S. McLaughlin Estate National Historic Site.

“It takes a whole community to win an award such as this against so many worthy competitors,” says Laurie Siblock, Assistant Manager. “We are grateful for the incredible amount of support that comes from our local community including the support of the County of Peterborough County Council, our visitors who come from near and far, the dedicated and passionate volunteers who bring the Village to life in such a compelling way, Curve Lake and Hiawatha First Nation whose partnership importantly expands the story of the history of the area to include First Peoples, the many skilled interpreters, demonstrators, performers and musicians who enliven the Village with their creativity and knowledge, our donors and sponsors who expand the possibilities of what we can do, and to the local agricultural community whose innovation is a big part of the story we tell.”

Siblock went on to say, “this is a proud moment for us to receive this award in our 50th Anniversary season, and it is important for us to acknowledge the hard work of the people who came before us, who had the vision in 1967 to create a pioneer village to preserve and promote local history, and who building by building, artifact by artifact, through meticulous research, high standards, dedication and passion, laid the foundation for the wonderful living history Museum we have today. This award belongs to the whole community.”

Lang Pioneer Village Museum is also up for the Attraction of the Year award, along with Treetop Trekking and Science North, due to the large number of votes received. The winner will be announced at the Ontario Tourism Summit gala on November 7. For more information on our 50th season, please visit our website at www.langpioneervillage.ca.