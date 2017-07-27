

By André Picard

Douglas & McIntyre

Health issues have long occupied top headlines in Canadian media, and

no journalist has written on public health with more authority or for as

many years as André Picard. This book collects Picard’s most compelling

columns, covering a broad range of topics including Canada’s right-to-die

law, the true risks of the Zika virus, the financial challenges of a publicly

funded health system, appalling health conditions in First Nations

communities, the legalization of marijuana, the social and economic impacts

of mental illness, and the healthcare challenges facing transgender people.

The topic of health touches on the heart of society, intersecting with many

aspects of private and public life — human rights, aging, political debate,

economics and death. With his reporting, Picard demonstrates the

connection between physical health and the health of society, provides the

facts to help readers make knowledgeable health choices, and acts as a

devoted advocate for those whose circumstances bar them from receiving

the care they need. Providing an antidote to widespread fear-mongering and

misinformation, Matters of Life and Death is essential reading for anyone

with an investment in public health topics — in other words, everyone.