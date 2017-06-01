Now regarded as one of North America’s major cultural

festivals, Music and Beyond celebrates its 8th season in 2017

from July 4th to the 17th with two fabulous weeks of concerts

and events. The festival promises to be one of the dazzling

highlights of Ottawa’s sesquicentennial summer, jam-packed

with world-class artists and exciting activities. Music and

Beyond reaches out to classical music fans and new audiences

alike in imaginative and unexpected ways.



The festival will open on July 4th with a spectacular gala featuring

one of the foremost violinists of our time, Sarah Chang. The New

York Times described Chang as having abilities on the violin “at

a level so removed from the rest of us that all we can do is feel

the appropriate awe.” Accompanied by Julio Elizalde on piano,

Chang will entrance audience members with a crowd-pleasing

program featuring Bartók, Brahms and Franck. The concert will

be preceded by a reception celebrating Korean culture and food.



Another powerhouse performer at this year’s festival is one of

the greatest pianists of our time, Garrick Ohlsson, who will

immerse himself fully in a program that showcases his range and

interpretive sensibilities. His program includes beloved works by

Schubert, Brahms and Scriabin.

The list of the superb musicians coming to the festival goes on and

on, with over 75 concerts and special events for music lovers of all

Brass, the Elmer Iseler Singers and the Vienna Piano Trio will

give a range of concerts with distinctive programs. On July 5th,

exciting program. For more than 40 years, this group has been

reimagining the string quartet experience, making them a perfect

Gregory Charles, will offer two different programs showcasing a

wide range of musical styles. The dazzlingly exciting ensembles

broader range of music.



Music and Beyond is all about exploring great music,

discovering new repertoire, and creating links with other art

forms and cultural disciplines. One of the major highlights

of this year’s festival will be an event in partnership with the

performances that match the artworks on display. There will

be over 150 short performances throughout the Gallery and a

wide range of other activities. An evening at Ottawa’s iconic

Diefenbunker will offer over 100 short performances that link

Véronique Rivest will host an evening that links music and

wine at her charming and elegant wine bar, Soif.

Each day there will be highlight after highlight. Absolutely not

to be missed.