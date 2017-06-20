Orléans Canada D’Eh! Fest Announces Beats, Sweets and Treats

Orléans Canada D’Eh! Fest, taking place from June 30th to July 2nd, 2017 on Petrie Island, is happy to announce its live music and concessions program details.

Bringing the Beats, Eh?

Petrie Island plays host to amazing live music all weekend long, including headliner Tribe Royal, The Capital Beatles, The Cardboard Crowns, Blues and Company, bigmotorgasoline, Hot Salsa, a special showcase of the School of Rock bands, and more. Not only is the main stage concert featuring artists from Orléans and across Canada, it’s right on the beach for the ultimate in island-style partying.

You Want Sweets and Treats, Eh?

Ottawa’s festival king, Les Gagne, known for Capital Ribfest, Poutine Fest, and so many others, is bringing his sweets, treats and meats to Petrie Island. From Ribfest ribbers and BBQ faves to a Craft Beer Garden and Beverage Bar, Canada D’Eh Fest is sure to satisfy both the hungry and the thirsty!

For full event details, visit www.orleanscanadaday.ca

Contact: Harley Bloom, President – Kiwanis Club of Orleans

harley@orleanskiwanis.ca

613-851-3567