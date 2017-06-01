Pain reliever



Our bodies are capable of some pretty incredible things, things

we take for granted. Our knees are one of the most important joints

in the human body and we may not pay them the attention they

deserve. The knee assists in essential movements we use in everyday

activities like walking, sitting, standing and running. We don’t often

think about the amazing things our bodies can accomplish until we

injure something. The itBandz for knees is a neoprene patellar knee

band that supports and stabilizes the knee for people who suffer

from knee pain when they are active. The itBandz helps to alleviate

pain from tendonitis, arthritis, and other chronic knee issues. They

come in three sizes with the circumference measured below the

knee. www.itbandz.com.