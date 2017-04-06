

By Kelly Norris

Timber Press

Why settle for lackluster gardens filled with dull, ho-hum plants? In

this spirited, provocative book, plant guru Kelly Norris calls for a garden

revolution: out with the boring plants and in with the exciting newcomers

that will make your jaw drop and your pulse quicken! A passionate

horticulturist and lifelong gardener, Kelly is the ideal guide to the botanical

riches available to today’s gardeners. In chapters on environment,

structure, seasonal standouts, and plant combinations he shines a spotlight

on the A-list plants in every category — plants that will thrive, not

merely survive. Along the way, he shows you how to forge a personal

style in harmony with your garden’s setting and local environment. As

Kelly puts it, “A garden is the best way to savor life on earth.” Let Plants

with Style guide you to the plants that will provide a richer, more fulfilling

connection between you and your own patch of soil.