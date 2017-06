Temperatures, spices, side-dishes: these are things you can control.

The sun going down? Instead of rushing to accommodate our sunny

friend, turn a light on and barbecue when you want. Weber’s Q3000

Handle Light can help you see even when the daylight is gone. Seeing

is believing, and you are not going to believe how great barbecuing

at night is. www.weber.ca or www.barbequegalore.ca.