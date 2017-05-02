Scaling Down: Living Large in a Smaller Space



By Marj Decker and Judi Culbertson

Rodale Books

How to make more of less — the book that shows how to simplify

your life, control clutter, and pare down your possessions for a move into

smaller living quarters. There are plenty of anti-clutter experts around

ready to exhort us to sort, store, and trash our belongings, but this is the

first book to address the specific needs of people moving from a larger

to a smaller space, or merging two (or more) people’s possessions into

a single abode. If you and your mate are about to swap your large, singlefamily

house for a condo, or move your parents out of the family home

of 40 years into an assisted-living center, where do you start? How do

you decide what to take, what to leave behind, and what to do with your

discards? What can you do to keep the move from seeming tinged with

loss? The book not only offers terrific nuts-and-bolts strategies for paring

down one’s belongings to only the best and most meaningful items, but

it also addresses the emotional aspects of streamlining-the complicated

relationship we have with our “stuff.”