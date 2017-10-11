Storytelling, genealogy and local history events at Ottawa Public Library

A Store Older Than Ottawa is happening Monday, October 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Nepean Centrepointe branch of the Ottawa Public Library. Before there was Bytown, there was the Town of Sherwood, dating from 1822 and located at Chaudière Falls. One of the stores that flourished there was Bellows & Stacey; it operated from 1824 to 1828, when the townsite vanished. Earlier this year the account book of Bellows & Stacey’s store was discovered in a museum in Vermont. It has much to tell us about the local economy of the region and about the earliest settlers on both sides of the Ottawa River, from Quyon to Cumberland and south to North Gower. And it’s coming home.

Bruce S. Elliott, Professor of History at Carleton University and author of The City Beyond: A History of Nepean, Birthplace of Canada’s Capital, tells the story of this newly-discovered piece of Ottawa’s history.

Circle of Life: Ontario Vital Records AND Ancestry DNA is happening Saturday, October 21, at 9:30 a.m at the Nepean Centrepointe branch of the Ottawa Public Library. Enjoy a full morning of genealogy with experts Glenn Wright and Lesley Anderson!

Provincial birth, marriage, and death registrations are a fundamental resource for genealogy in Ontario. This presentation will discuss the history of civil registration in Ontario and show how the forms have evolved over time to reflect changes in society. Find out where to access the records and how to make the most of them for genealogy and family history research.

With Ancestry DNA you can add a whole new dimension to your family history experience. Uncover your ethnic mix, connect with living cousins and distant relatives – perhaps even solve a mystery or break down a brick wall!

To register, visit the Ottawa Public Library website.

Thursday, October 26, the Ottawa Public Library is presenting 150 Years of Great Canadian Storytellers by Douglas Gibson. In this one-man show, the renowned Canadian publisher will take us through Canada’s history from Confederation to the present and highlight selected authors — French, English, and Indigenous — from each decade. The show will be presented at Dominion Chalmers United Church (355 Cooper Street) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 26. The event will be in English, with bilingual screen projections.

This stage performance is presented as part of the OPL’s celebration of storytelling to mark Canada 150. In October, the Library is highlighting the art of Storytelling through Novels and Short Stories. For details on all of OPL’s Canada 150 programs and events, visit the webpage.

OPL’s presentation of Douglas Gibson’s 150 Years of Great Canadian Storytellers is sponsored by the Friends of the Ottawa Public Library (FOPLA). The event is free, though registration is required. For details or to register, visit the Ottawa Public Library webpage.