By Karl Knopf

Ulysses Press



Stretching is not only a crucial component of overall fitness, but an

excellent entry point for beginners looking to improve their overall health.

Just ten minutes of daily movement can increase flexibility, prevent injury,

enable active lifestyles, and in some cases reduce the need for surgery or

dependence on pain medication. Stretching for 50+, by Karl Knopf has been

an excellent resource for ten years, and is now getting an upgrade. This new

edition is beautifully updated with a clearer, easy-to-read format, over 200

photos, and proper incorporation of tools like resistance bands, therapy

balls, and foam rollers. Focusing on the benefits of even gentle stretches, the

book educates the reader on the difference between passive and active

stretches, offers rubrics for self-evaluation, and teaches techniques for

myofascial release.