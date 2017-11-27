T’is The Season

Winter, the season of shorter days, grey skies and bone chilling temperatures is embraced by Canadians as their right of passage. Not only do we celebrate the season but the tradition of Christmas as well. One can pass those cold days by undertaking invigorating sports, cuddling up with a book before a roaring fire or like the members of the West Ottawa Ladies Chorus, sing. The joy of music enlightens any dreary day and the power of choral music well performed can lift spirits to new levels and warm weary hearts. The West Ottawa Ladies Chorus (WOLC) not only love to sing in four-part harmony, but love to share their music with others. This year, the chorus has worked diligently to perfect a program of traditional and not so traditional selections that will have the audience singing along or listening intently at the ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ concert. Under the direction of Robert Dueck and accompanied by Peter Brown the chorus will bring joy to audiences on two occasions.

WOLC are pleased to welcome special guests, the Manotick Brass Ensemble, well known to Ottawa and area audiences. Blending voices with brass will likely lift the hairs on the back of necks and bring broad smiles all around. If there was ever a combination of sound that will infuse the spirit of the season, this year’s concert will appeal to the most discerning listener. It will be an experience not to be missed. As is the custom of the WOLC, the audience will sing along to their favourite carols such as O Come All Ye Faithful and Silent night. The climax of the performance will be the forty-five women’s voices accompanied by the Manotick Brass in a thrilling rendition of Joy To The World.

‘An Old Fashioned Christmas’ takes place Friday, December 1 at 7 pm and Saturday, December 2 at 2 pm at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 20 Young Rd., Kanata (accessible). New this year! Tickets on line ($18) at www.westottawaladieschorus.ca. Tickets are also available at Gaia Java, 1300 Main St., Stittsville; Kanata Barbershop, 2 Beaverbrook, Kanata; and Kanata Cleaners, 1029 Teron Rd., Kanata. Tickets are $15 advanced or $20 at the door with children under 12 free.