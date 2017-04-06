Two Beats Ahead Jazz Band Concert and Dance

Enjoy an evening of music and dancing with the sounds of Two Beats Ahead Jazz Band, on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Orchard View Wedding and Event Centre. The concert is presented by Manotick Veterinary Hospital in support of Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Meet future guide dogs when the doors open at 7:30pm and groove to the music starting at 8:00pm. The dance floor will be open and there will be plenty of door prizes throughout the evening.

100% of ticket sales benefit Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, and the venue has been donated free of charge by Orchard View.

Tickets are available in advance from Manotick Veterinary Hospital or at Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind. Order by phone at (613) 692-7777. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Tickets will also be available at the door at Orchard View, 6346 Deermeadow Drive on Saturday, April 29.

Two Beat Ahead Jazz Band is a twenty piece ensemble, led by Brian Asselin, playing Latin, jazz and rock style pieces arranged for the standard instrumentation of a stage band (saxophone, trombone, trumpet, piano, bass, guitar, drums).

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind was established as a registered charity in 1984. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind has provided more than 810 professionally trained guide dogs to Canadians who are visually impaired from coast to coast. Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind also operates an Assistance Dogs Division, which trains assistance dogs for individuals in the Ottawa area with mobility-related disabilities.

Manotick Veterinary Hospital opened its doors to pets and their people in the communities of Manotick, Nepean, Barrhaven and Riverside South since 1987.

To learn more about this event or Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind, visit www.guidedogs.ca or phone (613) 692-7777.

For more information regarding this media release, please contact:

Steven Doucette

Events & Guider Coordinator, Assistant to the C.O.O.

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind

4120 Rideau Valley Drive North

PO Box 280

Manotick, Ontario K4M 1A3

(Canada)

Tel: (613) 692-7777

Direct email: events@guidedogs.ca

General email to CGDB: info@guidedogs.ca

Fax (613) 692-0650

Canadian Guide Dogs for the Blind is Registered Charity No. 10684 6819 RR0001

“Making a Difference 4 Paws at a Time”