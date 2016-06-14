Understanding the Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP)

Any parent or grandparent understands the importance of planning to provide for their loved ones.This becomes especially important when adult children cannot support themselves financially due to a disability.

The Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP) was introduced in 2008 by the Government of Canada to help address the financial challenges people with disabilities face.To assist in the savings, the government offers Canada Disability Savings Grants (CDSGs) and Canada Disability Savings Bonds (CDSBs), both of which can be deposited into the individual’s RDSP to help accumulate savings.

What is a Registered Disability Savings Plan?

The RDSP is a tax-deferred savings vehicle to help parents or grandparents save for the long-term financial security of a loved one with a disability. To be eligible, you must:

– Be a resident of Canada.

– Be eligible for the Disability Tax Credit.

– Be less than 60 years of age.

– Have a Canadian SIN.

How do I apply for the Disability Tax Credit?

The Disability Tax Credit (DTC) is a non-refundable tax credit available to individuals who, in a given taxation year, have one or more severe and prolonged impairments in phys- ical or mental functions, the effects of which have been certified in writing by a medical practitioner and approved by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).The disability amount is used to reduce income tax payable on your tax return.All, or part, of this amount can be transferred to a spouse or common law partner, or another supporting person (parent). Individuals can apply to the CRA for the DTC using form T2201. Form T2201 includes an information section to help you determine if you should apply for the DTC, an application section (part A), and a certification section (part B) which must be completed by a medical practitioner.

A child or an adult can apply for the DTC and the application must be approved by CRA before any tax credit is available.