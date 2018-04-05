Wayne Rostad – April 20 & 21 – Main Stage

Wayne is, without a doubt, one of the most commanding and compelling performers anywhere. He takes to the stage with his guitar in hand, a powerful one-man show that keeps audiences spellbound with his songs, stories, humour and passion. He has that very rare and special ability to make everyone feel that he is singing for them and them alone. His television show travels have given Wayne a unique understanding and perspective of Canada and its people, making him exceptional among Canadian entertainers.

On stage, Wayne has shared billings and rubbed shoulders with many of the best entertainers in the business – Johnny Cash, Ricky Skaggs, Charlie Pride, Loretta Lynn, the Bellamy Brothers, and Emmylou Harris – just to name a few; and opened for such greats as Waylon Jennings and Roy Orbison.

Wayne not only loves people, he loves humanity. He is a strong community activist, who has helped raise millions of dollars for The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario and the Ottawa Heart Institute. He has also served as Honourary Chair of the Christmas Exchange. His work has garnered him many awards and honours. He has been inducted into the Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame; he is a Paul Harris Fellow; and a Judge Brian Stevenson Award recipient. He also serves as a Board member at several charitable foundations.

Wayne is a member of the Order of Canada. He received this distinction for his strong commitment to the people in his own backyard and in communities across the country.